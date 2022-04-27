STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Man tries to give daughter as human sacrifice for hidden treasure; nine held

The police have arrested the victim's father, a tantrik and seven others over the incident that took place in Babulgaon tehsil on Monday.

Published: 27th April 2022 03:18 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill an 18-year-old girl for human sacrifice on the belief of finding some hidden treasure in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the victim's father, a tantrik and seven others over the incident that took place in Babulgaon tehsil on Monday, an official said.

One of the accused, who had two daughters, allegedly sexually exploited and threatened the eldest, superintendent of police Yavatmal Dilip Bhujbal Patil said.

The girl, who used to stay at a relative's place for studies, had recently come to her house in Madni village, he said.

The accused had started performing tantrik rituals at home over the last few days and had dug a pit in the house to bury his daughter on April 25, the official said.

The victim somehow managed to inform her friend about the rituals and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and other acts has been registered in this regard, the official added.

