STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pratibha Singh to head Himachal Congress unit

Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been made chairman of the campaign committee and will also be a member of the screening committee.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress finally seems to be padding up for the Assembly poll battle in Himachal Pradesh. The party on Wednesday announced a rejig in its state unit, naming Lok Sabha MP from Mandi and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh as the president. 

It has also appointed four working presidents — Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana, Vinay Kumar and Pawan Kajal. Mukesh Agnihotri will continue as the Congress Legislature Party leader and Harshvardhan Chauhan as the deputy leader. “This is for the first time that working presidents have been appointed in the state,” said a senior leader.

Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been made chairman of the campaign committee and will also be a member of the screening committee. Former Union minister Anand Sharma will head the steering committee and Asha Kumari will be its convener. 

Since the death of Virbhadra Singh last year, Himachal Congress has been a divided lot. Singh had been the undisputed face of the grand old party in the hill state since 1980s. Some leaders in the state are of the opinion that the appointment of Pratibha Singh will strengthen the Congress and end factionalism as the former CM’s family has the support of the dominant group within the party. The Congress expects that the Rajput factor and the sympathy wave for her will also work in its favour.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Himachal Pradesh Pratibha Singh Virbhadra Singh
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp