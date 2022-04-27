Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Chhattisgarh-Mart opens first store

The state-owned Chhattisgarh-Mart (C-Mart) – which aims to promote rural entrepreneurial activities – has opened its first store in Raipur. Mayor Aijaz Dhebar who inaugurated the Mart in the capital also became the first customer. The chain of stores planned will showcase and sell products prepared by local women self-help groups (SHGs), craftsmen, weavers, artisans, potters, traditional cottage industries working under various departments including herbal items and Chhattisgarh’s delicacies. The quality products have been standardised and will also be made available on the e-commerce market. The quality products will come under a single brand name of the chain of stores.

Covid protocol back after two weeks

Barely 14 days after Chhattisgarh withdrew the mandate on face masks in the wake of significant decline in Covid cases, the government has re-issued guidelines for the same at public places and offices from Tuesday. Chhattisgarh decided to restore Covid-19 protocols in the wake of rise in cases in the adjoining states. A circular has been issued to all divisional commissioners and collectors to ensure implementation of the guidelines with masks becoming mandatory, spitting in public places prohibited and social distancing norms complied in public places. Owing to its geographical location, Chhattisgarh finds itself amid high density of inter-state travel.

Aluminium maker recruits transpersons

Fostering a culture of diversity and inclusivity at the workplace, the Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) became the first corporate in Chhattisgarh to offer dignified job opportunities to transgender professionals. Balco inducted seven transgender employees for security related functions and other operations. Abhijit Pati, CEO, Balco, said, “Vedanta prides itself on being a merit-first organisation, and merit is gender-agnostic.” Ahead of the induction of transgender employees, the company also conducted gender sensitisation workshops for the entire workforce, with respect to their social and psychological challenges.

