Tragedy beyond words: President Kovind on deaths due to electrocution in TN

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words.

Eleven people, including children, were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Thanjavur when it came in contact with a high tension transmission line.

The incident occurred early Wednesday when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

"The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish over the tradegy. He announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.