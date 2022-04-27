STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh man sets mother on fire, consumes poison

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his 60-year-old mother on fire when she tried to stop him from thrashing his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BHADOHI: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his 60-year-old mother on fire when she tried to stop him from thrashing his wife in Muktapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

The accused, Mahajan, later consumed poison himself.

Inspector Aurai Ajay Seth said that Mahajan's mother, Rajkumari, succumbed to burns at a Varanasi hospital while her son is struggling for life in a private hospital in Varanasi, where his condition is stated to be critical.

During initial probe, it came to light that Mahajan used to pressure Rajkumari to empty her room, as he wanted to live there with his wife and children. He would also argue with his mother often on this issue.

The incident happened on Monday night when Mahajan reached home in an inebriated state and offered poison to his wife. She refused to consume it which is when Mahajan tried to thrash her, and his mother intervened to stop him. He then overpowered the old woman and set her on fire. Later, he consumed poison and tried to kill himself.

Rajkumari was then rushed to a hospital where doctors referred her to Varanasi but she succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment on Tuesday night.

Mahajan, who was admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur was later referred to Varanasi following sharp deterioration in his health condition, the police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp