Centre gives time till May 2 for eight eminent artistes to vacate govt accommodation in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Centre has given time till May 2 for eight eminent artistes to vacate their government accommodation in the city. These were allotted to them years ago but the allotment was cancelled in 2014.

This government move followed a day after eviction proceedings were conducted against 90-year-old Padma Shri awardee and Odissi dancer Guru Mayadhar Raut.

As per a senior Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official, there are still eight artistes who have not moved out of their government accommodations despite multiple notices.

The official as quoted by PTI said, "These eight artistes assured us that they are in the process of vacating their bungalows and sought some more days. They have given us an undertaking in written that they would vacate the facilities by May 2 and we have given them time till then."

Talking about eviction proceedings of Guru Mayadhar Raut, the official said a team of officials had been sent to his government bungalow for initiating proceedings. The videos and pictures on social media showed his household goods kept outside the bungalow.

As per the government's policy, up to 40 artistes of eminence can be allotted accommodation under a special quota in the General Pool Residential Accommodation. This is done on the recommendation of the culture ministry if the earning of the artists is under Rs 20,000 a month.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had directed classical artiste Rita Ganguly and others to vacate government allotted residences in the national capital by the end of April after it had refused to grant them more time to retain the premises.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla had refused to grant even one more day.

The Centre had given a deadline of December 31, 2020, to vacate the premises but the notice was stayed by the high court after the petitions were filed.

After this notice was challenged, the single-judge bench had delivered its verdict on the pleas by Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji, Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao, Mayadhar Raut, Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, Bharatanatyam dancer Rani Shinghal, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal, and other artistes including KR Subanna, Kamal Sabri, Devraj Dakoji, Kamalini, artist Jatin Das, Pt Bhajan Sopori and Ganguly.

There are other artists including Vanashree Rao, wife of Kuchpudi dancer Guru Jayaram Rao, who have started evacuation. Guru Jayarama Rao was allotted a house in 1987.

This is part of its drive against "illegal occupants". The Directorate of Estates had evicted Lok Sabha member Chirag Paswan from the 12, Janpath bungalow which was allotted to his late father Ramvilas Paswan.

Under the same drive, several BJP MPs, who had been allotted bungalows when they were ministers, had to also vacate the government facilities.