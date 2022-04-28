STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gupkar Alliance should unitedly contest J&K polls: Omar

He said Gupkar Alliance should not allow the BJP and its “A and B teams” to create division of votes.
“However, it is my suggestion.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 09:43 AM

Omar Abdullah addresses a National Conference event in Srinagar | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday suggested that the five-party Gupkar Alliance should form a united front to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the Union Territory to “keep the BJP and its A and B teams at bay”.“I personally suggest that the Gupkar Alliance should unitedly contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in J&K. If they seek my advice, I would suggest that we unitedly contest the polls,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of his party’s youth convention in Srinagar on Wednesday.

He said Gupkar Alliance should not allow the BJP and its “A and B teams” to create division of votes.
“However, it is my suggestion. The decision has to be taken by Gupkar Alliance. What decision they take, I don’t know,” Omar said. Another former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP is also in favour of Gupkar Alliance fighting the upcoming Assembly elections in unison.

A PDP leader said his party is in favour of Gupkar parties unitedly contesting the Assembly polls. He said the alliance contesting unitedly and forging tactical understanding with Congress is the only way out to keep the BJP out.

In Jammu, according to the PDP leader, Congress is the only party that can take on BJP. “Neither PDP nor NC can take BJP head-on in Jammu. Congress is the only party that can pose a challenge there, and Valley-based parties should enter into a tactical understanding with the Congress.

Reacting to Omar’s suggestion, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur termed it another ploy to continue the “family rule” in J&K. “It is clear that Omar and his party are unnerved by Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s recent mega rally in Samba. Now he is afraid of the growing acceptance of BJP and Modi in J&K,” Thakur said.

