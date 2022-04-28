'If minorities are disturbed, majority will have to face heat': Jharkhand minister sparks row

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the row over loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa and azaan, a Jharkhand minister has sparked controversy with a threat to majority communities in the country. State Sports and Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan, talking to mediapersons, said that if minorities are disturbed, majority communities will also have to face the heat.

Referring to the encroachment drive at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Hassan said that if 20 per homes and businesses of our (Muslim) brothers are closed (demolished), 80 per cent houses of yours (Hindus) will also be closed. “Everybody knows that whatever is happening against a particular community is harmful for everyone. If we are 20 per cent, you are 70-80 per cent. If our 20 per cent houses will be disturbed/ closed/ demolished, your 70 per cent houses will also be closed (agar hamara 20 per cent ghar band hoga to aapka bhi 80 per cent ghar band hoga),” said the minister. It has largely been understood to everyone, and hence, everyone will live together which is an essential characteristic of this country, he added.

“You will see that in a few days to come, the atmosphere here will be changed completely,” said Hassan. He further added that several other people came here to divide us but they did not succeed.

The state BJP, taking strong note of his statement, demanded his resignation. “This is the real face of Hemant Soren Government,” said state BJP chief Deepak Prakash on his Twitter handle, daring the CM to demand Hafizul Hassan's resignation.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, criticising the provocative statement made by a person holding a constitutional post, said that the minister is trying to create religious frenzy in the country.

“Mr Chief Minister, sack him immediately and send him to Hotwar jail for his efforts to disturb the communal harmony under section 153 of Indian Penal Code,” said Das.