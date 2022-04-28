Supreme Court raps Telangana state over scrapping of 19 lakh ration cards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Telangana government over the cancellation of around 19 lakh ration cards in the State, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed it to carry out verifications of the ration cards cancelled in pursuance of the notification issued by the Union government in 2016.

The court also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to file an affidavit on the steps taken before the cancellation of rations cards.The top court was hearing a plea by activist SQ Masood against an order of the Telangana High Court dismissing a petition on the cancellation of around 19 lakh ration cards in the State.

“We deem it proper that an affidavit shall be filed by the Chief Secretary informing us on steps taken before cancellation of the ration cards ... direct the State to conduct verification of all the cards cancelled... We are informed that there are 17 parameters that were taken into account before cancellation. The authorities are directed to conduct verification of all the cards and also deal with the representation by any card holder whose card got cancelled,” the top court orally said.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves argued that the ration cards were cancelled without assigning any reason and that there was no human intervention in the matter. He further said that the ration cards were cancelled based on computer algorithms.

The top court quizzed the state on the details obtained before such a decision was taken.“You are dealing with people who take ration from PDS. This SLP has been filed against a judgement of the High Court by which the writ petition filed by the HC in a cryptic order on the ground that no relief can be granted with the lockdown being lifted. Cancel 19 lakhs of ration cards without an opportunity for the card holders to defend themselves?” Justice L. Nageswara Rao said.

Counsel for the TS government argued that around 4 crore cards have been cancelled at the all India level and it is not specific to the state of Telangana. He added that the ones whose cards were cancelled can apply again. To this, the top court questioned the state on how it can ask people to again apply after cancellation.

A special leave petition has been filed against the high court that had disposed of the matter with directions that “the lockdown was recalled by the government at the end of August 2020 and the relief prayer does not survive any longer”.

The plea had contended that the main issue of this case pertains to cancellation of about 19 lakh ration cards in the State of Telangana without notice to the ration card holders is resulting on deprivation of food to lakhs of vulnerable persons, especially during the pandemic, which is already causing widespread suffering, hunger and loss of lives.