Vaccinating kids the priority now, PM tells chief ministers

In a Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday, the main concern was the rising cases among schoolchildren, especially in the Delhi-NCR regions. 

Published: 28th April 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after India’s drug regulator gave emergency use authorization to three Covid-19 vaccines for children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers that inoculating children is priority. 

In a Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday, the main concern was the rising cases among schoolchildren, especially in the Delhi-NCR regions. “After a long break, schools have reopened. Parents are worried about the rise in cases in some places.

There are reports from some schools that children have tested positive. However, it is satisfying that many children have received protection through the vaccines,” he said. He was referring to children between 12-18 years being vaccinated in a phased manner. 

The government is yet to start vaccinating children below 12. Modi said India’s drug regulator has given permission to administer Covaxin for 6-12 years. The Drugs Controller General of India on Tuesday also gave emergency use nod to Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax for those aged between five and 12 years. Permission was also given to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D as an additional dose with a two-jab schedule in the same age group. 

Describing vaccines as a protective shield, the PM said, “It is our priority to vaccinate all the eligible child population. Special campaigns will be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should be aware of this.” 

