Congress to adopt 'One Post One Man' after 'Chintan Shivir'

Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik hold more than one charge.

Published: 29th April 2022 02:08 PM

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the resignation of Kamal Nath as Leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress is gearing up to implement 'One Man One Post' rule at the AICC and state level after the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Several Congress leaders holding dual charge will face the heat in due course, sources said, adding that the party wants the state unit to be more vibrant in its performance and actively involve in political activities. The person with dual or more charges will be given one assignment at a time.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds the charge of Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha and West Bengal party president, while Randeep Singh Surjewala is the party's Karnataka General Secretary and in charge who heads the party's communication department. Mukul Wasnik is Madhya Pradesh party general secretary and secretary of Central Election Committee(CEC).

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Thursday resigned from the post of LoP in the state Assembly.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted his resignation and appointed Govind Singh in his place.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal wrote to Kamal Nath on Thursday, saying: "This is to inform you that the Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."

Kamal Nath was holding the posts of leader of opposition and state Congress President. Now he is only the chief of the state unit of the party.

The veteran leader said that he had already made up his mind to give up one of the two posts, but the party had asked him to continue working on both positions.

He has been the target of the BJP for the last few days for the dual posts he held with the saffron party continuously raising questions on his responsibilities.

