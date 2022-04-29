STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid on the rise again, Uttarakhand govt plans to bring back restrictions

With Covid-19 cases rising again in Uttarakhand, the state goverment is planning to bring back restrictions including mandatory test report for those visiting the hill state. 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  With Covid-19 cases rising again in Uttarakhand, the state goverment is planning to bring back restrictions including mandatory test report for those visiting the hill state. Meanwhile, Covid positivity rate in the state has crossed 1% for the first time in the last eight weeks State health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the government is closely watching the situation. “I appeal to people to strictly abide by Covid safety protocols,” he said.

The state health department has issued instructions to increase Covid testing to check further spread of the pandemic. On April 21, total active cases in the state were 44 which almost doubled in one week. On Thursday total number of active cases reached 89.

The positivity rate, which was 0.48% on April 21, reached 1.16% on Thursday. A cabinet minister had tested positive earlier this week. Anoop Nautiyal, of Social Development for Communities Foundation which has been collating and analysing Covid-19 data since March 15, 2020, said: “We appeal the government to take all possible steps in unleashing a massive, statewide campaign. This is a cause that calls for the active engagement of all government authorities, public representatives, faith leaders and residents of Uttarakhand.”

