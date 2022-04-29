STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI(M) opposes Centre’s LIC policy, says process should be stalled soon

 It further stated that the government wants to change the character of the financial institution from a trust of policy holders to a profit-maximising company owned by shareholders.

Published: 29th April 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday said it firmly opposes the manner in which the Central government has gone about opening the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). 

It demanded that the process should be halted. A statement from the party said this opening of IPO is a step towards the destruction of the public character of the LIC and handing over priceless financial assets largely owned by nearly 29 crore policy holders. 

 It further stated that the government wants to change the character of the financial institution from a trust of policy holders to a profit-maximising company owned by shareholders. “The sale of shares of LIC, in effect, the sale of future income flows to policy holders. They have not been consulted or informed of the implications of the IPO holders,” it said.

It also said that in principle, the party is opposing the IPO of an institution whose assets are largely owned by crores of policy holders. “Our politburo urges for the widest possible opposition to the IPO and expresses solidarity with the struggle of the employees and policyholders and demands that the government halt this process.”

