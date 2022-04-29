STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal lauds Atishi for UN address, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

In her address, Atishi, who is an Oxford graduate, highlighted the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Published: 29th April 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After AAP leader Atishi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised her on Friday and said the world is looking at Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance.

In her address, Atishi, who is an Oxford graduate, highlighted the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make world a better place," Kejriwal said in a tweet while re-tweeting a post by Atishi containing her speech at the UNGA.

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, also congratulated Atishi for the feat.

"Well done Atishi. This is a very proud moment. Many congratulations on making the world aware of the potential of the country, including the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the nation on such a big international platform. The nation wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

Previously too, the AAP government's mohalla clinic initiative and reforms in school education had earned accolades internationally.

Atishi shared the video of her speech at the UNGA on Twitter and said the "Delhi model" can offer insights for solving problems.

"An honour to present the transformation brought about in Delhi, by the @ArvindKejriwal govt, before the @UN General Assembly.

I believe that the 'Delhi Model' can provide insights for solving problems faced by many countries across the world," the Kalkaji MLA said in a tweet.

