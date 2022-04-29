STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Man rapes, impregnates 13-year-old girl in Thane, booked

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The city police on Thursday registered a case under section 376(2)(n) (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kasarwadavali police station, an official said.

According to the police, the 30-year-old accused, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, was employed as a housekeeping staff and lived with the victim's family since the last three years.

The accused allegedly raped the victim whenever she was alone at home.

The girl complained of stomach ache some time ago and she was taken to a civic hospital, where it was found that she was three months pregnant, the official said.

The victim informed her mother about the repeated assault, following which a complaint was lodged, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far.

