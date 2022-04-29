STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Diary

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently visited Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government, and promised that he would be a regular visitor soon.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

CM visits Mantralaya but works from home
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently visited Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government, and promised that he would be a regular visitor soon. Thackeray continues to operate from his official residence, Varsha. Alliance partner NCP’s chief Sharad Pawar backed Thackeray that it is a routine practice by chief ministers to function from their official residence. Pawar said there are separate secretaries available to handle the administrative issues from both Mantralaya as well as the CM’s official residence. While Thackeray is attending most of the official meetings virtually, his deputy Ajit Pawar is often present at Mantralaya to chair meetings.  

Mega rallies to counter ‘law and order’ narrative 
Legally tenable or not, Centre imposing President’s Rule on Maharashtra is at the centre chats in state’s political circles. This buzz has got louder after the recent drama involving Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has been delivering speeches directing at the minority community. Many a political pundit sees these developments as a deliberate attempt to create law and order issue in the state, which could be used as an excuse to impose the President’s Rule. To counter any such move, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, barring Congress, have started mega public outreach programmes. 

Ranas challenging Matoshree charges up Sena
Matoshree — the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray — has turned into a Shraddha Sthan, a respectable place to every Sena worker. This came to full display when the Rana couple challenged Thackeray by announcing to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshreee.  The Sena cadre, which had been in a slumber, got charged up by the challenge, leading to them assembling outside the house of Ranas. Earlier, Narayan Rane and Chagan Bhujbal had tried to ‘challenge’ Matoshree. Rane had claimed he would defeat the Sena candidate in the seat where Matoshree is located, but in the end he lost the poll due to Sena’s door-to-door campaign. Bhujpal, too, shared a similar fate.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp