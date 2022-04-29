STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Other vaccine-preventable diseases getting overlooked

Indian officials said they have started working on a mission mode bridge the gap in the routine immunisation programme, which suffered significantly way due to the pandemic.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pandemic-related disruptions, increasing access inequalities and diversion of resources from routine immunisation are leaving too many children without protection against measles, acute viral respiratory illness and other vaccine-preventable diseases, said WHO and UNICEF in a joint warning.

The two UN agencies said there is “a worrying sign of heightened risk for the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases that could trigger larger outbreaks, particularly of measles, affecting millions of children in 2022.” 

Indian officials said they have started working on a mission mode bridge the gap in the routine immunisation programme, which suffered significantly way due to the pandemic. Officials said they have identified over 4 lakh children and nearly 11 lakh pregnant women, who needed the vaccines or were overdue for regular immunisation and left out due to the pandemic. India has launched the fourth round of its Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 in 33 states and UTs to reach its annual target of vaccinating 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.7 crore children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp