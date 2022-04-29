Other vaccine-preventable diseases getting overlooked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pandemic-related disruptions, increasing access inequalities and diversion of resources from routine immunisation are leaving too many children without protection against measles, acute viral respiratory illness and other vaccine-preventable diseases, said WHO and UNICEF in a joint warning.

The two UN agencies said there is “a worrying sign of heightened risk for the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases that could trigger larger outbreaks, particularly of measles, affecting millions of children in 2022.”

Indian officials said they have started working on a mission mode bridge the gap in the routine immunisation programme, which suffered significantly way due to the pandemic. Officials said they have identified over 4 lakh children and nearly 11 lakh pregnant women, who needed the vaccines or were overdue for regular immunisation and left out due to the pandemic. India has launched the fourth round of its Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 in 33 states and UTs to reach its annual target of vaccinating 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.7 crore children.