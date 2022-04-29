STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for ensuring peace in society; hails importance of language plurality

Mohan Bhagwat said violence does not benefit anybody and stressed the need to bring together all communities to preserve humanity.

Published: 29th April 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Advocating peace in the society, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said violence does not benefit anybody and stressed the need to bring together all communities to preserve humanity.

He said this in the backdrop of recent clashes between different groups in several parts of the country.

Addressing an event on Thursday evening in Amravati, Bhagwat said, "Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity."

Bhagwat further said, "We all should follow the path of Ahimsa to safeguard humanity. This path should be given the topmost priority."

He also underlined the need for establishing a Sindhi university in the country to ensure the survival of the Sindhi language and culture. The RSS chief said India is a multi-lingual country and each language has its own importance.

Bhagwat was speaking as a Chief Guest at the 'Gaddinashini' programme (ceremony to assume religious seat) of Sai Rajeshlal Mordiya, the great grandson of Sant Kanwarram, at Kanwarram Dham on Bhankheda Road near here in Maharashtra.

