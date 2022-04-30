STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

﻿Non-implementation of court decisions by govts burdens courts in form of contempt petitions: CJI

The CJI said that the deliberate inactions by the Governments, despite judicial pronouncements, are not good for the health of democracy.

Published: 30th April 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The burden of courts increases when several contempt petitions come before it due to non-implementation of court decisions by the governments, CJI NV Ramana said at the inauguration of 11th Joint Conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on Saturday.

“The contempt petitions are a direct result of the defiance by the Governments. Deliberate inactions by the Governments, despite judicial pronouncements, are not good for the health of democracy. The judiciary is also confronted with the issue of the executive willingly transferring the burden of decision making to it.” He opined.

He emphasised the fact that policymaking is not judiciary’s domain, but, if a citizen comes to the court with a prayer to address his grievance, the courts cannot say no, and at times, ambiguities in legislations also add to existing legal issues.

“If the legislature passes a law, with clarity of thought, foresight and with people’s welfare in mind, the scope for litigation gets minimized.” He said.

He elaborated that the legislature is expected to solicit the views of the public and debate the bills, clause by clause, threadbare, before enacting a law. 

CJI said that when he had expressed concern about the passing of laws without much legislative scrutiny, some quarters had misunderstood his concern on August 15, 2021 and added that let there no doubt about his highest regard for the legislature and the elected representatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI NV Ramana Joint Conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp