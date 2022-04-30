Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Buzz over Tejashwi’s house shifting move

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will soon shift from his mother Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence to a Polo Road bungalow, which was allotted to him after being elected as leader of the opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is speculated that Tejashwi is apprehensive that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has shifted to Rabri Devi’s bungalow from his MLA flat a couple of days ago, may misbehave with party’s state president Jagadand Singh and MLC Sunil Singh if the latter visits him. Both Jagadanand and Sunil are not in good terms with Tej. Moreover, Tejashwi is feeling uncomfortable after the entry of Tej to Rarbi’s residence.

Power consumers hit by cyber criminals

Cyber fraudsters have not even spared energy consumers in Bihar. Senior officials of two power companies in the state received numerous complaints about money withdrawn from bank accounts on the pretext of avoiding disconnection of power supply. The complaints have been forwarded to the state cyber crime cell to identity the fraudsters and initiate action against them. ADG, Economic Offences Unit, Nayyar Hasnain Khan urged consumers to remain alert and to not share details of their bank accounts with anonymous callers. Gullible consumers were sent text messages followed by links on mobile phones asking them to deposit money to avoid disruption of power supply.

State gears up for promoting sports talents

Bihar is gearing up to make its presence felt in the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angles. A resolution to promote sports talents in the state was adopted at a two-day sport conclave organised by the Bihar State Sports Development Authority (BSSDA) from April 28 to29. BSSDA director general Ravindran Sankaran said the main objective behind organising the conclave is to search talents in the field of sports and promote them so that they could perform well at sports events both at national and international levels. He urged Achyutananda Samanta, founder of KIIT-Kandhamal, Odisha, to adopt boys and girls of Bihar till sports infrastructure is fully operational in Bihar.

