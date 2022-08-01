'July recorded lowest militant attacks in Kashmir valley in a month': Data

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The militancy violence in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant decline since the start of the Amarnath Yatra on June 30. In fact, the militancy violence in July is the lowest in a month this year so far.

As per statistics from June 1 to June 30, when the 45-day Amarnath Yatra started, 19 encounters took place between militants and security forces in different parts of the Valley.

One of the encounters had also taken place at the International Border in Jammu region in which a Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the BSF men.

In the 19 encounters, 33 militants, including seven Pakistani nationals and 26 locals, were killed. During June, militants carried out three hit-and-run attacks targeting civilians and security men.

Besides, militants also carried out three grenade and IED attacks targeting security men. In these attacks, two security men and two non-locals, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a migrant labourer from Bihar, were killed.

Ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra, security arrangements were beefed up across the Valley, especially on twin yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, besides Srinagar.

Additional companies of paramilitary forces were brought to the Valley and deployed to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The security deployment seems to have had a positive impact on the ground situation in the Valley.

After the start of the pilgrimage, five encounters have taken place in a month, in which five militants and an Armyman were killed.

There were three hit-and-run attacks by militants from June 30 to July 30.

In these attacks, two security men were killed. Significantly, no civilian killing took place in July and no targeted killing was carried out by militants.

The militancy violence in July has been the lowest in a month this year. In January, 25 militants were killed in 13 encounters, followed by seven militant killings in six encounters in February, 13 militant killings in eight encounters in March, 25 militants killed in 12 encounters in April and 27 militants killed in 12 encounters in May.

Many areas cleared off militancy: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing a passing out-cum attestation parade of 538 new recruits at Police Training Centre on Sunday said security forces have been able to clear off many areas in J&K from the menace of militancy and its ecosystem.

“However, for eradicating militancy, all its off-shoots and tools supporting it need to be destroyed,” he said.

