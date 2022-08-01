Home Nation

'Two men from MP prima facie created groups in name of IS on social media': Narottam Mishra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material.

Published: 01st August 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said Central agencies interrogated two men from Bhopal and Raisen who were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of the Islamic State (IS) on social media.

He said the duo was released after interrogation and the agencies prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops.

A day earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material.

"The Central agencies had taken two suspects, identified as Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Jubair, for interrogation. The agency prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops. This action has nothing to do with the state. These men were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of ISIS on Telegram," Mishra told reporters when asked about the NIA action.

He said Anas and Jubair were released after their interrogation.

Mishra said the NIA had conducted searches at 13 places across six states, including Bhopal and Silwani in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the ISIS module and Bihar's Phulwari Sharif cases.

When asked to elaborate, the home minister said Central agencies didn't share information with the state.

"The information shared here is collected with the help of state agencies. We will alert all the police stations to keep watch and ask house owners to inform about such suspects to local police," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narottam Mishra Islamic State National Investigation Agency ISIS
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp