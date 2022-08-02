Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Five more MLAs involved in conspiracy

Amid the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with huge amount of cash in their vehicle by West Bengal Police in Kolkata, there is buzz in the political circles of the involvement of five more legislators were also involved in the alleged conspiracy being hatched to topple the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand. During the West Bengal Police probe, it was also been revealed these legislators – which includes two women and a former state party chief – were in regular contact through two mobile numbers located in Assam. It is being said that some of the legislators were offered ministerial berths. Notably, Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal in his FIR lodged at Argora police station in Ranchi, also alleged that the MLAs, including him, were offered Rs 10 crore each for switching sides.

Nat-Geo India starts series on Jharkhand

With Chief Minister Hemant Soren announcing the new tourism policy of the state in New Delhi, National Geographic India has started premiering ‘Postcards from Jharkhand,’ a series of documentaries highlighting cultural, tourism and adventure hotspots of the state. The series aims at showcasing Jharkhand before tourists and prospective investors. The series, comprising four 10-minute documentaries titled Nature’s Haven, Off the Beaten Track, Spiritual Sojourn and The Great Escape, covers vibrant culture, distinct traditions, rock art caves, heritage temples and beautiful landscapes, presenting those as preferred destinations. These apart, the series also covers Sohrai paintings and local cuisines. The new tourism policy aims to give fillip to state’s tourism sector to provide a different perspective on how the world views the state.

10 lakh tri-colours for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

For Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the Self Help Group members of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) have been given a target to manufacture 10 lakh tri-colour flags, for which the women are working day and night at TPCs (Apparel Production Training-cum-Production Centres), established in different districts of the state. The cost of making one flag will be around `16 to `17 and it will be sold at `20. They will be sold by the SHG members in the respective TPCs. JSLPS has been provided a loan of `1.35 crore for the purpose which it will repay by selling the flags. The profit earned through it will be distributed among the SHG members. Officials told the government is eyeing a total of 80 lakh households in Jharkhand for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

