Over 4500 teaching posts vacant in IITs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 4,500 teaching posts are lying vacant in the so-called elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Kharagpur, Bombay and Madras, considered among the top institutes.

The education ministry said all IITs had been asked to fill up the vacancies in the faculty cadre through a particular recruitment drive in mission mode. Most have initiated the process; the centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

As many as 4,596 faculty positions are vacant in 23 IITs in India, as per the education ministry.

IIT Kharagpur needs to fill 798 faculty positions; Bombay has 517 posts empty, while Madras has to fill up 482.

Replying to a written question, Minister of State of Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that the IITs are autonomous institutes governed by the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961 and the statutes are framed there from time to time.

“Filling up vacancies is a continuous process and IITs issue rolling advertisements, which are open throughout the year for all candidates, who fulfill the required qualifications and experience for faculty positions in IITs,” the minister said.

“Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through Special Recruitment Drive in Mission Mode, and most of the IITs have initiated the process,” he added.

After these three top three institutes, IIT Dhanbad had 446 posts to be filled, followed by Roorkee, with 419 vacant positions.

The other institutes are – Kanpur (382), Guwahati (307), BHU (271), Jodhpur (138), Bhubaneswar (114) and Hyderabad (113).

NEW DELHI: Over 4,500 teaching posts are lying vacant in the so-called elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Kharagpur, Bombay and Madras, considered among the top institutes. The education ministry said all IITs had been asked to fill up the vacancies in the faculty cadre through a particular recruitment drive in mission mode. Most have initiated the process; the centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As many as 4,596 faculty positions are vacant in 23 IITs in India, as per the education ministry. IIT Kharagpur needs to fill 798 faculty positions; Bombay has 517 posts empty, while Madras has to fill up 482. Replying to a written question, Minister of State of Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that the IITs are autonomous institutes governed by the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961 and the statutes are framed there from time to time. “Filling up vacancies is a continuous process and IITs issue rolling advertisements, which are open throughout the year for all candidates, who fulfill the required qualifications and experience for faculty positions in IITs,” the minister said. “Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through Special Recruitment Drive in Mission Mode, and most of the IITs have initiated the process,” he added. After these three top three institutes, IIT Dhanbad had 446 posts to be filled, followed by Roorkee, with 419 vacant positions. The other institutes are – Kanpur (382), Guwahati (307), BHU (271), Jodhpur (138), Bhubaneswar (114) and Hyderabad (113).