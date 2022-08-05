Home Nation

Inflation a global concern, not limited to India: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday said inflation in the country was due to global situation.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Thursday | Na garaja GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday said inflation in the country was due to global situation. The minister’s statement comes in the wake of increasing attacks on the BJPled Central government over rising inflation.

Addressing the third edition of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ conference organised by the Ministry of Culture and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru, Shah said there has been a lot of discussion on the value of rupee and also inflation, but one needs to look at the currency value of Europe, Japan, Britain, Brazil and China.

He said that in the United States, inflation rate was 2.8 per cent which is now 9.8 per cent, in Turkey it is 73.5 per cent and in Brazil it is 12.3 per cent, whereas in India it is 7.1 per cent. India’s GDP growth is 7.4 per cent as against the US’ 2.3 per cent, Germany’s 1.2 per cent and China’s 3.3 per cent, which shows that the government’s policies and implementation are in the right direction, he claimed.

Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an all-inclusive government in the last eight years. “Since 2014, PM Modi has given ‘Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi’ governance to the country. With our Atmanirbar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives which have laid the foundation for growth for the next 25 years, we can say that no one can take India lightly anymore,” he said.

The government is giving free gas cylinder, power, houses and water to people who were struggling and they are now able to buy goods contributing to India’s GDP growth, he said.

‘Our economy 1st to get out of pandemic effect’

Shah said the Covid-19 induced lockdown impacted not only India but also the global economy. While other countries printed more currency notes, announced big packages, India adopted a different policy. “We encouraged an indigenously-developed vaccine and focussed on policies.

Economists worldwide praised Indian economy as it was the first to come out of the pandemic effect,” he said. Slamming the previous UPA government, Shah said before 2014, the prime minister was not considered as PM, but his cabinet ministers were acting as prime minister. He added that the Centre is now focused on development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation Amit Shah price rise
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp