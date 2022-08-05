Inflation a global concern, not limited to India: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday said inflation in the country was due to global situation. The minister’s statement comes in the wake of increasing attacks on the BJPled Central government over rising inflation.

Addressing the third edition of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ conference organised by the Ministry of Culture and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru, Shah said there has been a lot of discussion on the value of rupee and also inflation, but one needs to look at the currency value of Europe, Japan, Britain, Brazil and China.

He said that in the United States, inflation rate was 2.8 per cent which is now 9.8 per cent, in Turkey it is 73.5 per cent and in Brazil it is 12.3 per cent, whereas in India it is 7.1 per cent. India’s GDP growth is 7.4 per cent as against the US’ 2.3 per cent, Germany’s 1.2 per cent and China’s 3.3 per cent, which shows that the government’s policies and implementation are in the right direction, he claimed.

Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an all-inclusive government in the last eight years. “Since 2014, PM Modi has given ‘Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi’ governance to the country. With our Atmanirbar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives which have laid the foundation for growth for the next 25 years, we can say that no one can take India lightly anymore,” he said.

The government is giving free gas cylinder, power, houses and water to people who were struggling and they are now able to buy goods contributing to India’s GDP growth, he said.

‘Our economy 1st to get out of pandemic effect’

Shah said the Covid-19 induced lockdown impacted not only India but also the global economy. While other countries printed more currency notes, announced big packages, India adopted a different policy. “We encouraged an indigenously-developed vaccine and focussed on policies.

Economists worldwide praised Indian economy as it was the first to come out of the pandemic effect,” he said. Slamming the previous UPA government, Shah said before 2014, the prime minister was not considered as PM, but his cabinet ministers were acting as prime minister. He added that the Centre is now focused on development.

