Raipur Diary

Balco saves energy as part of conservation The sustainable future on conserving energy depends on how to work and create energy efficiency solutions. In a singular achievement, Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco) has conserved over 22,000 giga joules of its energy efficiency management during the current financial year. The company’s aim is to zero out carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner Balco has reduced specific heavy fuel oil consumption at its cast houses by 10 per cent, specific power consumption by 15 per cent, scrap generation in ingot casting machine by 20 per cent and in wire rod mills by 31 per cent. Jhumka Island a hit within a month Jhumka Island, a new riverine tourist village developed in the middle of the jungle in lesser-known Koriya district, has become a hit with domestic picnickers. Giving a feel of coastline for people of the landlocked state, the island which was opened a little under a month ago has caught the attention of many visiting the state. Collector Kuldeep Sharma with the help of locals reshaped the place as a sightseeing spot. ‘Jhumka Island’ is also a plastic-free zone. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, impressed with the concept, has suggested other collectors of the state to replicate such innovative projects. ‘Nyay Rath’ to deliver legal aid to women To protect the rights of women and encourage their empowerment under the laws that concerns the fairer sex, legal awareness is essential. Incidentally, the state has launched Mukhyamantri Mahtari Nyay Rath which will disseminate information about legal provisions and constitutional rights of women. Chhattisgarh, which has a far better sex ratio among states in India, will now make women in rural and sub-urban belts aware of relevant rights and protections available to them under various laws. For this, the Nyay Rath will have two advocates on board to attend to the grievances of women and counsel them. Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com