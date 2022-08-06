Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s streak to end soon?

Is the Maha Vikas Aghadi experiment over in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as chief minister following the revolt of Eknath Shinde and his 40 Shiv Sena MLAs – since when no major meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)leaders has happened. Ajit Pawar as Leader of Opposition has been meeting the chief minister, deputy chief minister and even the state Governor. While the Congress has become independent, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is busy fire-fighting to keep his flock together. No joint meeting of three party leaders are happening any more. Buzz is Shiv Sena will exit the alliance and revert to its old roots which will mark the end of the 2.5-year-old streak of the MVA.

Sharad Pawar’s silence on Raut surprising

Those in political circles are taken aback with NCP chief Sharad Pawar who has not given his statement over the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut by the ED in connection with a PMLA Act probe. It has been six days since the arrest and Pawar has not made any statement so far. Pawar and Raut share a good relationship and in Delhi Raut was always seen with Pawar whenever there were meetings of Opposition leaders. Interestingly, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and even Priyanka Gandhi gave statements and came out in support of Raut in this crisis, but Pawar who is close to Raut has been keeping mum is quite surprising for everyone.

No cabinet expansion in sight in assembly

There is no full-fledged cabinet in Maharashtra since the last 35 days. This is the first time that a state has a government but no cabinet. Interestingly, Devendra Fadnavis who was sworn as deputy chief minister in Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has not allocated any portfolios to the chief minister. It was expected that Eknath Shinde would allocate responsibilities of key ministries’ and ease the burden till a cabinet expansion materialises. In the two person cabinet, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is functioning without any portfolio. So, he could not take any decision and whatever decision the CM is taking, he has to endorse it and give bytes to the media.

