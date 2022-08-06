Home Nation

Mumbai Diary

Buzz is Shiv Sena will exit the alliance and revert to its old roots  which will mark the end of the 2.5-year-old streak of the MVA.

Published: 06th August 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s streak to end soon? 
Is the Maha Vikas Aghadi experiment over in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as chief minister following the revolt of Eknath Shinde and his 40 Shiv Sena MLAs – since when no major meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)leaders has happened. Ajit Pawar as Leader of Opposition has been meeting the chief minister, deputy chief minister and even the state Governor. While the Congress has become independent, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is busy fire-fighting to keep his flock together. No joint meeting of three party leaders are happening any more. Buzz is Shiv Sena will exit the alliance and revert to its old roots  which will mark the end of the 2.5-year-old streak of the MVA.

Sharad Pawar’s silence on Raut surprising
Those in political circles are taken aback with NCP chief Sharad Pawar who has not given his statement over the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut by the ED in connection with a PMLA Act probe. It has been six days since the arrest and Pawar has not made any statement so far. Pawar and Raut share a good relationship and in Delhi Raut was always seen with Pawar whenever there were meetings of Opposition leaders. Interestingly, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and even Priyanka Gandhi gave statements and came out in support of Raut in this crisis, but Pawar who is close to Raut has been keeping mum is quite surprising for everyone.

No cabinet expansion in sight in assembly 
There is no full-fledged cabinet in Maharashtra since the last 35 days. This is the first time that a state has a government but no cabinet. Interestingly, Devendra Fadnavis who was sworn as deputy chief minister in Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has not allocated any portfolios to the chief minister. It was expected that Eknath Shinde would allocate responsibilities of key ministries’ and ease the burden till a cabinet expansion materialises. In the two person cabinet, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is functioning without any portfolio. So, he could not take any decision and whatever decision the CM is taking, he has to endorse it and give bytes to the media.   

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp