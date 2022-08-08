Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Number of HIV infected cases rising in jails

The officials of prison directorate are alarmed over rising number of HIV infected in 59 jails of the state. Of the 1.25 lakh inmates of 59 jails in a period of two years, HIV infection has been detected in 443. Bihar AIDS Control Society director Anshul Kumar said that screening was carried out in all the jails since 2020. After detection of the HIV cases, arrangements have been made for their treatment. Precautionary measures are also being taken to check the spread of the infection among other prisoners. Among 443 infected, 270 have been provided linkage with ART centres for their proper tracking and treatment. There are 28 ART centres in the state.

Time for bureaucrats to tread with caution

Sudden turn of events in Bihar has left the state’s senior bureaucrats flummoxed. They seem to be concerned about their career. Many of them are known for their loyalty towards CM Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling over the state for over 16 years. Their proximity with Nitish has irked some leaders of JD-U allies as they used to pay no heed to their ‘pairvi’ or recommendations. It’s time for the blue-eyed officers of Nitish to tread with caution. On the other hand, those who have maintained a balance are worried. “It doesn’t matter who is at the chair. Only those officers are scared who have been following diktats,” said a senior IAS officer.

Creche at police station for the benefit of cops

In a first of its kind in Bihar, East Champaran police has started creche facility for children of working women police personnel in the district. Working women cops will keep their babies in creche christened ‘Aangan’ before leaving for places of work to perform their duty. Staff at creche will take care of the kids during the period. The initiative of East Champaran SP Kumar Ashish has acclaimed wide appreciation. Inaugurating the facility, director general (training) Alok Raj said that women employees of other departments serving at the district headquarters can also avail the facility.

