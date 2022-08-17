Thought Nitish will gracefully exit poll politics by 2025: Sushil Modi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admitting that the BJP failed to gauge Nitish Kumar’s plans, former deputy chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the party was under the impression that the JD(U) chief would make a graceful exit from electoral politics by 2025, but he had different plans.

Modi said that Nitish wanted to give a shot at his national ambitions. “We thought that Nitish will opt out of electoral politics by 2025 as he will be 75 years old by then. We didn’t know that he would snap ties to explore greener pastures in the Opposition camp,” said Modi.

Last week, Nitish was sworn in as Bihar CM for the eighth time after forming Mahagathbandan with the RJD and other alliance partners. Modi also reiterated that Nitish’s closest confidante had approached a Central minister with a proposal to make him Vice-President a month ago. Nitish, however, termed the claim as “bogus”. “It’s natural that he won’t accept that he wanted V-P post. I abide by what I said,” Modi said.

Rubbishing the allegations that the BJP was trying to execute a ‘Maharashtra model’ through former JD(U) leader RCP Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP said that it is unfair to compare both states. “The Shiv Sena was not an alliance partner of the BJP and it was Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who walked out because they were feeling suffocated in the government. The JD-U was our alliance partner and we adhered to the alliance dharma,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also dismissed the JD(U) s claims that the BJP appointed RCP Singh as Union minister without Nitish’s consent. “It was Nitish’s discretion to name the Union minister. Now after a year, he’s saying that the BJP is trying to split the party through Singh,” he said.

‘Alliance won’t go beyond 2024’

Will the grand alliance last?

It won’t last beyond 2024 because there is an inherent mistrust between RJD and JD (U). Lalu Yadav never trusted Nitish. Both parties will be now looking to break each other.

So is it going to be Lalu vs Nitish?

In our alliance, we never interfered in any transfer or postings. Lalu Yadav wants an upper hand in everything.

Did the alliance with BJP fail because you weren’t around, as claimed by Nitish Kumar?

Not a single person is indispensable in the BJP. It’s not fair to make such claims. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah had met him in Patna a couple of times to sort out issues.

Why did he walk out then?

Though Nitish was upset over the V-P post, the main reason for his exit was his national aspirations.

Do you think the backward communities will support BJP now?

PM Modi commands more popularity than Nitish across communities. Nitish doesn’t have support even in his home turf Nalanda.

