Raipur Diary: Polls due next year, BJP bets on OBCs

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Polls due next year, BJP bets on OBCs

Opposition BJP continues to bet high on OBC faces to lead the party in the state politics. The latest entry is three-time legislator Narayan Chandel as the new leader of opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. Previous week, Bilaspur MP Arun Sao took charge as the Chhattisgarh state party president in place of prominent tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai. With the assembly polls due next year, the BJP is keeping an eye on OBCs that form the major chunk of the state’s 2.80 crore population – 48 per cent. “The strength of the leadership (on caste factor) remains the key in deciding the vote swing,” felt a senior leader. Ajay Chandrakar also from OBC given the role of chief spokesperson.

Youths display classical Kathak at Bengaluru

Amid the rush of modern cultural fads among youths, a group of students from Bilaspur – associated with Shri Kala Manjari Kathak Sansthan – displayed their love for traditional music and dance at Bengaluru with a Kathak spectacle. “Their inspiring connect with classical music and dance is possible when introduced at an early age. It’s not just skill but appreciation and acquiring of arts in life,” said Indian classical dance exponent Guru Ritesh Sharma, present at the event. The youngsters were also recognised and awarded at the show which was organised under the auspices of the Jhankar Music Academy.

Minerals and metal sector meet in Delhi

A two-day significant event to deliberate on the roadmap for minerals and metals sector to achieve the Vision 2047 will be held in Delhi on August 23-24. The event is to be organised jointly by NMDC and FICCI in commemoration of the Independence Day. The conclave will be graced by speakers from across the industry, policy and academia, global and domestic producers, mineral organisations and senior government officials. The conference will involve discussion and analysis of global and India minerals and metal industries, interaction of emerging technologies and the requisite policy environment.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Polls due next year, BJP bets on OBCs Opposition BJP continues to bet high on OBC faces to lead the party in the state politics. The latest entry is three-time legislator Narayan Chandel as the new leader of opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. Previous week, Bilaspur MP Arun Sao took charge as the Chhattisgarh state party president in place of prominent tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai. With the assembly polls due next year, the BJP is keeping an eye on OBCs that form the major chunk of the state’s 2.80 crore population – 48 per cent. “The strength of the leadership (on caste factor) remains the key in deciding the vote swing,” felt a senior leader. Ajay Chandrakar also from OBC given the role of chief spokesperson. Youths display classical Kathak at Bengaluru Amid the rush of modern cultural fads among youths, a group of students from Bilaspur – associated with Shri Kala Manjari Kathak Sansthan – displayed their love for traditional music and dance at Bengaluru with a Kathak spectacle. “Their inspiring connect with classical music and dance is possible when introduced at an early age. It’s not just skill but appreciation and acquiring of arts in life,” said Indian classical dance exponent Guru Ritesh Sharma, present at the event. The youngsters were also recognised and awarded at the show which was organised under the auspices of the Jhankar Music Academy. Minerals and metal sector meet in Delhi A two-day significant event to deliberate on the roadmap for minerals and metals sector to achieve the Vision 2047 will be held in Delhi on August 23-24. The event is to be organised jointly by NMDC and FICCI in commemoration of the Independence Day. The conclave will be graced by speakers from across the industry, policy and academia, global and domestic producers, mineral organisations and senior government officials. The conference will involve discussion and analysis of global and India minerals and metal industries, interaction of emerging technologies and the requisite policy environment. Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com