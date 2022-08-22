Home Nation

4 civilians injured in grenade blast outside Srinagar's Nishat garden: Police

The grenade attack took place outside Nishat garden at around 7.30 pm. When the blast took place, lots of people were present in the area.

Published: 22nd August 2022 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 01:15 AM

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four civilians were injured in a low intensity caused by militants grenade attack outside the famed Nishat garden in Srinagar on Sunday evening while a tragedy was averted by timely detection and defusing of a 10-12 Kgs Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir, police said.

Police in a tweet said there was an incident of grenade throwing in the Nishat area by militants, causing a low-intensity blast.

The grenade attack took place outside Nishat garden at around 7.30 pm. When the blast took place, lots of people were present in the area.

In the explosion, four civilians including a three-wheeler driver received minor injuries, a security official said.

He said they were referred to a nearby hospital, where they were given first aid and discharged.

Immediately after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary CRPF men rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the grenade attack.

Meanwhile, police recovered an IED in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

''On a specific input of police, an IED weighing about 10-12 Kgs was recovered in the Beihgund area of Tral in Pulwama district,”  a police spokesman said.

He said the explosive device was defused by experts of the bomb disposal squad.

The timely detection and defusing of the IED averted a major tragedy, the spokesman said.

