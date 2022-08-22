Home Nation

Patna Diary: BJP’s comeback plan by ‘exposing’ Nitish

Bihar BJP, which has been left politically isolated after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the NDA to form an RJD-led government, is planning to ‘expose’ the CM for allegedly speaking lies.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

It’s all in the family for RJD  leaders
Bihar politics is once again in the limelight, but for an altogether different reason this time — familial affection in the RJD supremo’s family. While Tej Pratap Yadav’s father and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad, has been known for his love for his wife’s brothers, Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav, the newly-sworn in  state environment and forest minister has special affection for his sister’s husband, Shailesh Kumar. It was perhaps this special bond that prompted Tej Pratap to invite Shailesh to an official meeting of his department earlier this week, which eventually brought him criticism from various quarters. 

BJP’s comeback plan by ‘exposing’ Nitish 
Bihar BJP, which has been left politically isolated after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the NDA to form an RJD-led government, is planning to ‘expose’ the CM for allegedly speaking lies. The grand alliance government comprises RJD, JD-U, Congress, CPI-ML, HAM, CPI and CPI-M. With almost all political parties seeming to gang up against it, BJP has decided to adopt an aggressive approach to bounce back ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Bihar BJP plans to launch ‘pol khol’ rallies to apprise people about how Nitish told them lies over the issue of RCP Singh’s induction of into the Union cabinet.

Taking education lessons in Delhi 
The government of Bihar is aiming to take a leaf out of Delhi government’s education policy. It is sending a team of education department officials to the national capital this week to study the education system in Delhi. Newly-inducted education minister Professor Chandrashekhar said the visiting team would check out the salient features of the AAP government’s model of education. The education system in the state has for long been receiving flak. Even the education minister has admitted that the sector needs a complete overhaul. 

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

