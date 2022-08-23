India, Australia should learn from each other to transform into knowledge countries: Pradhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inviting Australian universities and skill institutes to explore opportunities in India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, on Tuesday said there is a need to create mechanisms for learning from each-others best practices for transforming the two countries into knowledge economies.

In a statement, the education ministry said Pradhan visited Deakin University, Melbourne, and took a detailed overview of the university, especially the industry-designed courses, research degrees, and entry pathways.

Pradhan said that the roll-out of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, path-breaking reforms in several areas and thriving innovation and start-up climate have ensured India is brimming with opportunities.

Inviting Deakin University, other Australian Universities and Skill Institutions to explore opportunities in India, he said mechanisms need to be created for learning from each-others best practices for transforming our countries into knowledge economies and for the prosperity of people in both countries, the statement said.

Pradhan, who held bilateral discussions with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor, and invited him to India, also discussed the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards and Certification frameworks in India to equip youth with future skills, connect them with employment, and strengthen industry and academia linkages.

“He appreciated Australia’s keenness to partner India in advancing mutual priorities in skill development and also towards skilling India’s youth for the many opportunities in Australia,” the statement said.

Both India and Australia have several opportunities to work together in the areas of skills assessment, qualifications and skills recognition, curriculum development, and workforce development.

“A future-ready workforce in our countries will better prepare us to unlock global opportunities,” he said.

