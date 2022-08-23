Home Nation

Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, two infiltrators killed: Army

The official said during the reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. He said area is being scanned further.

Published: 23rd August 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army on Tuesday said troops have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said troops deployed at LoC in the Nowshera sector detected some suspicious movement last night. "Army men challenged the infiltrators and fired on them," he said.

The official said during the reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. He said the area is being scanned further.

More troops were rushed to the area and they launched a search operation along the LoC. The operation was going on when reports last poured in.

The infiltration bid has taken place 12 days after two militants were killed in a fidayeen (suicide) attack on an army camp close to LoC in Rajouri. In the fidayeen attack, five soldiers were killed and a few others injured.

The security in and around the LoC was further tightened by troops after the August 11 fidayeen attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infiltrators Jammu and Kashmir LoC Rajouri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp