Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, two infiltrators killed: Army

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army on Tuesday said troops have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said troops deployed at LoC in the Nowshera sector detected some suspicious movement last night. "Army men challenged the infiltrators and fired on them," he said.

The official said during the reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. He said the area is being scanned further.

More troops were rushed to the area and they launched a search operation along the LoC. The operation was going on when reports last poured in.

The infiltration bid has taken place 12 days after two militants were killed in a fidayeen (suicide) attack on an army camp close to LoC in Rajouri. In the fidayeen attack, five soldiers were killed and a few others injured.

The security in and around the LoC was further tightened by troops after the August 11 fidayeen attack.

