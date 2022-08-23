Mayawati draws strategy to consolidate party ahead of 2024 polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Having lost political ground in Uttar Pradesh during the last one decade with a perpetual decline in the number of party MPs and MLAs, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has drawn a roadmap to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the next battle of the ballot in 2024 and arrest its drifting clout.

As per the plan, the party has launched a massive membership drive with a target of making 75000 members from each assembly segment as the first step towards consolidating its position ahead of upcoming local body elections in the state this year end.

“In the local body elections, Behenji will field candidates on party symbol and form a dedicated team of workers who would play the party flag bearers in 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” says a senior BSP functionary seeking anonymity.

Notably, after losing power in UP in 2012, the BSP graph has been on a regular downslide. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the party had failed to win even a single parliamentary seat in UP. However, in 2019, it stitched an alliance with traditional rival Samajwadi Party (SP) and won 10 LS seats. Similarly, BSP dwindled from 80 seats to 19 in 2017 UP Assembly polls and it has shrunk to just one seat in the state assembly in 2022.

With 2024 general elections one and a half years away, Mayawati has already entrusted the senior party leaders with the task to regain the support and trust of the people in the party while making members.

The BSP chief, who has increased the membership fee to Rs 200 from Rs 50, wants to expand the both the party base and consolidate its financial state as well.

“The membership drive will go on till August 31. Behenji has told that party leaders that if the target of making 75,000 members per assembly segment is difficult, they should ensure that at least one crore new members are made,” said a senior party leader adding that those, who had been taking active part in membership drive, would be given preference in upcoming local body polls as party candidates.

It may be recalled that the BSP had surprised all by winning two of the 16 mayoral seats in 2017. The party has got mayors in Aligarh and Meerut Municipal corporations.

The party leadership is alert over the issue of exodus of leaders. A large number of BSP leaders including sitting legislators had ditched Mayawati in the recent past to join other parties especially ahead of 2022 assembly elections. While most of them joined Samajwadi party, a few opted for BJP.

Over pre-poll alliance with any political party in 2024, the BSP leaders claim that the response of the voters in Azamgarh bypoll to BSP candidate Guddu Jamali has increased the confidence of the party leadership. “In view of the performance of Jamali in Azamgarh, BSP chief has asked the cadre to get prepared for all 80 Lok Sabha seats. However, the local body poll results will help chalking out further course of action,” says a senior BSP leader.

The party sources also claim that Mayawati would shake hands with any political party only when the BSP is assured 50 per cent seats to contests in Lok Sabha elections.

