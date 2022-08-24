Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Former BJP allies echo opposition voice

Former BJP ally Shiv Sena has joined hands with Kashmir-based parties to fight the inclusion of non-locals in the voters’ list in the Union Territory. Shiv Sena leader Manish Sahini attended the all-party meeting convened on Monday by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah to discuss the issue. In the past, Shiv Sena in Jammu has been protesting against Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Two more former BJP allies — JD-U and Akali Dal — also attended the meeting in Srinagar. The development hints of a possible political realignment in J&K ahead of the first-ever Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Student enrolment rises in govt schools

Student enrolment in government schools in J&K has risen by 14.2% in last two years, Lt-Guv Manoj Sinha said at a function in Srinagar. Sinha said the number was dropping before 2019. It was on Aug. 5, 2019 that the Centre revoked Article 370. Sinha said despite the pandemic, 1.24 lakh students have been enrolled in government schools. The government is using Talaash app to identify children who had to drop out of school. Till now, 86,000 such kids have been brought back to classes. Also, 2,000 kindergartens will be established and 14,000 girls will be given NEET coaching, with the cost borne by the government.

Toshkhana to be moved to culture dept

The government has approved the transfer of administrative control of Toshkhana from the hospitality and protocol department to the culture department. The Toshkhana houses the gifts and antiques of erstwhile Dogra rulers of J&K. In Jammu, the articles are stored at Mubarak Mandi heritage complex while in Srinagar they have been kept in a locker at Saddar treasury. The decision to transfer the administrative control of Toshkhana to culture department will synchronise its functioning, an official spokesman said. The incumbent staff of Toshkhana has also been transferred to the culture department.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

