Bhopal Diary

Scindia-Vijayvargiya meet sets MP afire While Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the pair of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra in Bhopal on rain-drenched Monday, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The informal meeting between the two leaders (who were sworn adversaries till a few years back) was followed by traditional lunch. It led to speculation that new allignment is taking form within BJP in MP. The meeting assumed more significance as it happened just a few days after the MP CM was dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board. Nath’s new e-mail ID to connect with workers Sending a clear warning to bureaucracy and men in Khaki “siding with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party” presently, the MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has created a new e-mail id and dedicated a WhatsApp number for party workers to send to him complaints about misuse of official machinery by BJP in recent local body polls. The ex-MP CM has made it clear that all the complaints being made by Congress workers will be examined in detail and the officials against whom the complaints have been made will be brought to justice after the Congress returns to power 14 months later. Factionalism in BJP ‘officially on paper’ Factionalism in BJP ranks in Gwalior-Chambal region seems to have been openly admitted by the party functionaries officially. A recent notification issued by party’s Scheduled Caste cell in Gwalior Rural district about the appointment of cell’s local functionaries mentioned about ex minister and present MP Laghu Udyog Nigam head Imarti Devi being from the Jyotiraditya Scindia faction. The ongoing bitter feud between the local BJP factions led by Devi and the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra is an open secret. Anuraag singh Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com