Chandigarh Diary: Surname, therein lies a coincidence  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Surname, therein lies a coincidence

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa took a dig at the AAP government in Punjab in a recent media interaction, saying Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have “majra’’ in their surname, are caught in one controversy or the other. State health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra misbehaved with the then vice chancellor, Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned, while Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra faced CBI raids and is also under ED and I-T dept scanner. Now, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s wife has accused him of hiding his first marriage, a charge he has denied.

How jail time helped SAD leader Majithia

Former Punjab cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was housed in Patiala jail until some time back for five-and-a-half months after being arrested under NDPS Act, said he learnt many lessons behind bars. During a gathering at Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara Kathunangal in Majitha constituency, he said he got rid of many ailments, like high blood pressure and sugar, and cholesterol since he learnt about healthy life-style from fellow prisoner, Balwant Singh Rajoana. He said he also used to meditate in prison.

Party chief’s post remains hot topic

When the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was in power in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the party leaders, including its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, used to say that they will remain in power for 25 years. But they lost the 2017 assembly polls and were decimated again in the assembly elections in March this year, winning just three seats. Now the party’s disciplinary committee head and former minister, Sikandar Singh Maluka, says Badal will be the party president for the next 10 years. This comes amid an ongoing row as a few party leaders want him to step down from the post for the sake of the SAD’s revival.

