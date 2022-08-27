Home Nation

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Appointed as SC judge in 2014, Justice Lalit would have a brief tenure of 74 days as CJI and will demit office on November 8, 2022.

Published: 27th August 2022

(L-R) Former CJI NV Ramana, his successor UU Lalit (File Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge, Justice UU Lalit on Saturday took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Appointed as SC judge in 2014, Justice Lalit would have a brief tenure of 74 days as CJI and will demit office on November 8, 2022. He would be the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.

Justice Lalit was appointed as a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case and has been a part of several landmark judgements of the apex court.

In his speech on Friday, Justice Lalit in the farewell organised by SCBA for ex CJI NV Ramana said that as the head of the institution he would strive hard to ensure the functioning of at least 1 constitution bench throughout the year. From August 29, 25 constitution bench matters will be heard. Some of the issues that will be taken up relates to some important policy matters such as 2016 demonetisation, 2019 amendment to bring in a maximum of 10% for the economically weaker sections (EWS), constitutionality of polygamy, nikah halala, and other related Muslim marriage practices, and the grant of minority status to Sikhs in Punjab.

He had also said that he would also make listing simple, clear and transparent as possible as well as formulate a clear cut regime for mentioning the matters.

“Let me place some of the parts that I intend to do in my next innings of 74 days. Three areas: I had a word with the office of SCBA and SCORA today. This is where we need to take cue from CJI Ramana. We must strive hard to make listing as clear, as transparent as possible.

"The second area which is mentioning of urgent matter, I will certainly look into. Very shortly you will have a clear regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before respective courts.

Third area, that is of listing of matters before the Constitution Benches and matters which are especially referred to three judge benches. I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity. The best way to do it is having larger bench, so that issues get clarified immediately, so that there is consistency and people are well aware of what are contours of peculiar positions of law. We will strive hard to always have at least one Constitution Bench functioning all throughout the year,” Justice Lalit had said.

Interestingly, ex CJI NV Ramana in his ceremonial speech had also apologized for not giving attention to the issues of listing and posting of matters.  “We were busy fire-fighting on a daily basis. All sides are equal contributors to this problem,” ex CJI had said.

