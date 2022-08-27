Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Flyover demolition to take place next month

Demolition of the Vivekananda Road flyover, a part of which had collapsed in March 2016, claiming 26 lives, will be done in next two weeks, officials of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) said. After the demolition, engineers from Kolkata Municipal Corporation would be asked to repair some of the roads that have remained shut for almost a year. The flyover stretch between Malapara and Posta will be pulled down in the final phase, a KMDA official said. Work on bringing down the 2.2 km flyover began in June last year, and since then several stretches have remained cordoned off.

120 Kolkata roads to be repaired before Puja

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received from the police a list of 120 roads that are damaged and must be repaired before Durga Puja. KMC engineers are inspecting the roads and drawing up a plan for repairs, said an official. Civic authorities said they aim to complete the work by Sept 20, 10 days before the festival. ‘’Five days ago, we received a list of 120, such as Rashbehari Avenue, Dargah Road Central Avenue and MG Road,’’ said an official. The civic body will not fill the potholes by simply pouring bituminous hot mix, but by digging the affected parts a few inches and laying a bituminous layer.

Jadavpur alumni raise funds for varsity

A batch of former students who graduated from Jadavpur University’s civil engineering department in 1997 has decided to raise `40 lakh to buy computers and develop a smart conference room at their alma mater, which is facing fund crunch. The batch, which has four teachers from different IITs, has started the fund collection on the occasion of the silver jubilee of its graduation. Last week, they bought 20 computers for `10 lakh, which they have raised till now. The rest of the amount will be spent soon. The university has also decided to create an alumni cell to tap former students for resource generation.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

