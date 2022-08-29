‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The temperature in north India across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh is reaching a threshold where it will be difficult to tolerate extreme heat conditions, according to a research carried out by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

The temperature has been rising over the last 39 years, it said.

The IISER research along with Indian Institute of Technology New Delhi analyzed the climate conditions of North West India. It revealed that heat stress conditions have been increasing over time in the region as the number of days per year of extreme heat conditions is increasing.

The average temperature in north India is between 27 to 34.5 degrees Celsius and in the rest of the country, it is around 25.5 degrees C. In peak summers of June, the temperature rises to 34.5 deg. and in July 33.5 deg. Due to hot winds from the Arabian Sea the heat and soil temperature increases.

Thus the rate of temperature rise in this part of the country is higher than the rest of India. The worry is it has increased by 1.4 degrees in the last 39 years, which is 0.03 degree per year.

