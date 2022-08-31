Dehradun Diary: Writers enthral fans at Booknerds’ LitDangal

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Writers enthral fans at Booknerds’ LitDangal

Booknerds, the famed book discussion community of Doon Valley, organised the third edition of their widely-acclaimed flagship event LitDangal on Sunday. Booknerds’ LitDangal is a fun-filled annual literary challenge where published authors and poets compete and share the stage with each other to win over the audience with their literary prowess. The community co-founder Rohan Raj opened the session. With only seven-minutes to present, Captain Kunal Narayan Uniyal, Setu, Sheryl Pattnaik, Tathagat Anand, Rajiv Magan, Vijayshree Vandita, Mrigtrishna and Dr Ruchi Singh delivered brilliant performances as they narrated their original works.

Focus on Nainital’s British-era edifices

During pre-Independence era, Nainital became the choice of the British due to the hill town offering a climate like London. Since 1842, the British decorated Nainital as a comfortable and beautiful city on the lines of the English capital. In 2021, Nainital-bred Dheeraj Garbyal (in pic) became the district magistrate and it is he who has resolved to remodel the scattered archaeological beauty of the city, and to break apart dominance of concrete in its development model. The Raj Bhavan and some other buildings were built in Gothic style, while the famous local markets were decorated along the lines of London’s Downing Street.

Woman jumps into Naini Lake for Net fame

If social media and the internet have some advantages, it also has drawbacks. A living example of this was seen near Nainital Lake on Sunday when a middle-aged woman jumped into water with the intention of scoring a lot of likes on social media. Some say she jumped into the Naini Lake with the intention of taking her own life. The youths, who were swimming nearby in the lake, pulled out the woman and sent her to the hospital through the police. The woman told the police that she took the step to get more and more likes on the internet and thereby earn money. The woman was later admitted to the B D Pandey Hospital.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Writers enthral fans at Booknerds’ LitDangal Booknerds, the famed book discussion community of Doon Valley, organised the third edition of their widely-acclaimed flagship event LitDangal on Sunday. Booknerds’ LitDangal is a fun-filled annual literary challenge where published authors and poets compete and share the stage with each other to win over the audience with their literary prowess. The community co-founder Rohan Raj opened the session. With only seven-minutes to present, Captain Kunal Narayan Uniyal, Setu, Sheryl Pattnaik, Tathagat Anand, Rajiv Magan, Vijayshree Vandita, Mrigtrishna and Dr Ruchi Singh delivered brilliant performances as they narrated their original works. Focus on Nainital’s British-era edifices During pre-Independence era, Nainital became the choice of the British due to the hill town offering a climate like London. Since 1842, the British decorated Nainital as a comfortable and beautiful city on the lines of the English capital. In 2021, Nainital-bred Dheeraj Garbyal (in pic) became the district magistrate and it is he who has resolved to remodel the scattered archaeological beauty of the city, and to break apart dominance of concrete in its development model. The Raj Bhavan and some other buildings were built in Gothic style, while the famous local markets were decorated along the lines of London’s Downing Street. Woman jumps into Naini Lake for Net fame If social media and the internet have some advantages, it also has drawbacks. A living example of this was seen near Nainital Lake on Sunday when a middle-aged woman jumped into water with the intention of scoring a lot of likes on social media. Some say she jumped into the Naini Lake with the intention of taking her own life. The youths, who were swimming nearby in the lake, pulled out the woman and sent her to the hospital through the police. The woman told the police that she took the step to get more and more likes on the internet and thereby earn money. The woman was later admitted to the B D Pandey Hospital. Narendra sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com