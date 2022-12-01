Twenty-four lakh HIV-positive people in India, most in Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India is estimated to be around 24 lakh, with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka reporting the maximum numbers, according to the India HIV Estimates 2021 report released Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry report said annual new infections in 2021 are estimated at around 63,000, a 46.3 per cent decline since 2010.

A declining trend was noted in most states, with the rapid decline seen in Himachal Pradesh (43 per cent), Tamil Nadu (72 per cent), and Telangana (71 per cent).

However, new infections were reported from the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram, and also the union territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Also, last year AIDS-related deaths were estimated at around 42,000, a 75.5 percent decline from 2010 to 2021, the report said.

“A declining trend is noted in all states and union territories, excluding Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura. The highest decline in AIDS-related diseases is estimated in Chandigarh, Telangana and West Bengal,” said the report, released on Thursday on the occasion of World AIDS Day, by S. Gopalakrishnan, Special Secretary in the Union Health Ministry.

Speaking at the occasion, Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary and Director General National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), said that “annual new HIV infections have declined by 46 percent between 2010-2021 against the global average of 32 percent. AIDS-related mortality has declined by 76 percent against the global average of 52 percent.”

The report said that overall the estimated adult HIV prevalence – 15-49 years – had been declining in India since the epidemic’s peak in 2000 when it was estimated at 0.55 per cent. It dipped to 0.32 percent in 2010 and 0.21 percent in 2021.

“In 2021, HIV prevalence among the adult male population was estimated at 0.22 percent while among the adult female population, it was 0.19 percent,” the report said.

It also said that adults above 15 years who are living with HIV are estimated to account for 97 percent (over 23 lakh) of the total infections, while children (0-14 years) were estimated to account for three percent (0.69 lakh).

Young people (15-24 years) were estimated to account for seven percent (1.70 lakh) of the total number of people living with HIV in India.

An estimated 55 percent of those living with HIV are male, and 45 percent are female.

The report also said an estimated number of annual new HIV infections was over 63,000 in 2021. Those above 15 years accounted for 92 percent (over 58,000) of the total new infections, while children (0-14 years) accounted for eight percent (5.0 thousand).

The number of new HIV infections among people (15-24 years) was estimated at 15,000 in 2021. While 42 percent of females accounted for the total number of annual HIV infections, the figure stood at 58 percent for males.

According to Nidhi Kesarwani, Director NACO, under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) Phase V, the ministry aims to reduce annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related mortalities by 80 percent by 2025-26 so that AIDS as a public health threat ends in India by 2030.

NACP Phase V is a central government-funded scheme for April 1, 2021, to March 31 2026, with an outlay of Rs. 15471.94 crores.

