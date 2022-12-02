61% polling in Gujarat 1st phase

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 constituencies out of the total 182 recorded a voter turnout of around 61%, which could be revised upwards. The turnout appears on the lower side in comparison with the 2017 polls when the turnout was 66.95% for these constituencies.

The 89 constituencies are spread across 19 districts with 14,382 polling stations in Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat. The highest voting percentage was reported from tribal-dominated Nizar seat in Tapi with turnout at 77.97%, followed by Dang district 64.84%. The lowest turnout was reported from Saurashtra’s Kutiana constituency in Porbandar district at 48.30% followed by Bhavnagar district 51.34%, poll officials said.

The political fate of 788 candidates is sealed in the first phase of voting. Among prominent candidates contesting in the first phase are AAP chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi), AAP state unit chief Gopal Italia (from Katargam in Surat), Rivaba Jadeja (BJP) and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi, Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana.

BJP candidate from Vansda, Piyush Patel was allegedly attacked by unknown people on Thursday morning, police said. A case has been registered at the Vansda police station, The opposition Congress has complained to the Election Commission that electronic voting machines (EVMs) did not work in at least 50 polling booths, mostly in the Saurashtra region.

State AAP chief Gopal Italia alleged that in his Katargam constituency, the voting process was too slow in spite of long queues outside polling booths. The EC tweeted the picture of a 104-year-old voter, Ramjibhai, and said he voted at the polling station instead of opting for a postal ballot. It also tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. The party is determined to stay in power for the sixth term. The Congress and the AAP are hoping for an electoral revival.

AHMEDABAD: The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 constituencies out of the total 182 recorded a voter turnout of around 61%, which could be revised upwards. The turnout appears on the lower side in comparison with the 2017 polls when the turnout was 66.95% for these constituencies. The 89 constituencies are spread across 19 districts with 14,382 polling stations in Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat. The highest voting percentage was reported from tribal-dominated Nizar seat in Tapi with turnout at 77.97%, followed by Dang district 64.84%. The lowest turnout was reported from Saurashtra’s Kutiana constituency in Porbandar district at 48.30% followed by Bhavnagar district 51.34%, poll officials said. The political fate of 788 candidates is sealed in the first phase of voting. Among prominent candidates contesting in the first phase are AAP chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi), AAP state unit chief Gopal Italia (from Katargam in Surat), Rivaba Jadeja (BJP) and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi, Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana. BJP candidate from Vansda, Piyush Patel was allegedly attacked by unknown people on Thursday morning, police said. A case has been registered at the Vansda police station, The opposition Congress has complained to the Election Commission that electronic voting machines (EVMs) did not work in at least 50 polling booths, mostly in the Saurashtra region. State AAP chief Gopal Italia alleged that in his Katargam constituency, the voting process was too slow in spite of long queues outside polling booths. The EC tweeted the picture of a 104-year-old voter, Ramjibhai, and said he voted at the polling station instead of opting for a postal ballot. It also tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. The party is determined to stay in power for the sixth term. The Congress and the AAP are hoping for an electoral revival.