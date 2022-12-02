Home Nation

Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh in deadlock over coal supply to thermal plants

It said Rajasthan had committed coal supplies from the allotted mines in Chhattisgarh. Thermal power stations with 4320 MW capacity were commissioned.

Coal

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR:  Amid the ongoing deadlock between Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over the steady coal supply, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) has stated the situation in the state was turning precarious

It said Rajasthan had committed coal supplies from the allotted mines in Chhattisgarh. Thermal power stations with 4320 MW capacity were commissioned. However, the projects turned critical for Rajasthan due to “non-availability of required quantity and quality of coal supply.”

Coal blocks in north Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand region were awarded to RRVUNL. The region witnessed strong protests by the local villagers against the mining operations and the felling of trees in a rich forested terrain having coal reserves.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government cleared the second phase of coal mining in Parsa East Kanta Basan (Hasdeo Arand region) following Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s visit. He urged his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to proceed on fast-track coal mining clearances to mitigate the power crisis.

Chhattisgarh allowed RRVUNL the second-phase of mining at Parsa coal block on 1,136 hectares. The first phase which is nearing completion has been going on since 2013. The Centre has already granted clearance to it.

However a month ago even while the Chhattisgarh government asked the ministry of environment to reconsider forest clearance given to Parsa coal block citing resistance by the locals and law & order situation, the development work remains operational.

However, RRVUNL claimed that it has invested Rs 40,000 crore in the commissioning of the 4,320 MW of thermal power stations.

