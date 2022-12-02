Pocso accused forced to serve Satyendar Jain in Tihar, says probe panel 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least five Tihar inmates, two of them accused in POCSO cases, were pressured by the Tihar administration to provide “special services” to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, said an inquiry panel that is looking into allegations of VVIP treatment given to Jain in jail.

The committee underlined that a retinue of jail officials was involved in the service of Jain. Tihar inmate Rinku, accused of raping a minor, allegedly gave a massage to Jain whose videos created a political storm a few days ago. “I have provided the massage to him (Jain) at the instructions of jail officials. Now I am being threatened. I have not even taken a drop of water from the cell of Satyendra Jain for giving the massage,” the report said quoting his recorded confession.

After the video of Jain getting a massage in jail was circulated on social media, the AAP claimed he was actually receiving physiotherapy as part of treatment. However, Rinku clarified that he never got any training in physiotherapy and that his main profession was to provide mare services for marriage functions.

ALSO READ | New video shows housekeeping services in Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

“This massage was not voluntarily or out of love & affection, as claimed by the then Superintendent Jail but was in the nature of leisure for enjoying a lavish lifestyle in jail by Satyendra Jain,” the committee noted. Meanwhile, another POCSO accused, Manish, was found to be involved in providing fruits and outside food to Jain. “Jail warden used to deposit money in my jail account card.

By using my card, I used to purchase fruits from jail canteen for Satyendra Jain. He deposited money in my jail account card 3-4 times and each time he deposited Rs 6,900... I did not provide services to Jain willingly,” the report quoted Manish as saying.

Ready to face ed probe, says Kavitha

TRS MLC K Kavitha, whose name figured in a remand report by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam case, said she is ready to face any kind of probe. “If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” she told reporters.

ALSO READ | AAP got Rs 100 crore from Kavitha, others in liquor scam, says ED

NEW DELHI: At least five Tihar inmates, two of them accused in POCSO cases, were pressured by the Tihar administration to provide “special services” to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, said an inquiry panel that is looking into allegations of VVIP treatment given to Jain in jail. The committee underlined that a retinue of jail officials was involved in the service of Jain. Tihar inmate Rinku, accused of raping a minor, allegedly gave a massage to Jain whose videos created a political storm a few days ago. “I have provided the massage to him (Jain) at the instructions of jail officials. Now I am being threatened. I have not even taken a drop of water from the cell of Satyendra Jain for giving the massage,” the report said quoting his recorded confession. After the video of Jain getting a massage in jail was circulated on social media, the AAP claimed he was actually receiving physiotherapy as part of treatment. However, Rinku clarified that he never got any training in physiotherapy and that his main profession was to provide mare services for marriage functions. ALSO READ | New video shows housekeeping services in Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell “This massage was not voluntarily or out of love & affection, as claimed by the then Superintendent Jail but was in the nature of leisure for enjoying a lavish lifestyle in jail by Satyendra Jain,” the committee noted. Meanwhile, another POCSO accused, Manish, was found to be involved in providing fruits and outside food to Jain. “Jail warden used to deposit money in my jail account card. By using my card, I used to purchase fruits from jail canteen for Satyendra Jain. He deposited money in my jail account card 3-4 times and each time he deposited Rs 6,900... I did not provide services to Jain willingly,” the report quoted Manish as saying. Ready to face ed probe, says Kavitha TRS MLC K Kavitha, whose name figured in a remand report by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam case, said she is ready to face any kind of probe. “If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” she told reporters. ALSO READ | AAP got Rs 100 crore from Kavitha, others in liquor scam, says ED