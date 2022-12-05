Bihar women take liquor ban to a whole new level

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Women in Bihar, known for launching protests against the illicit sale and consumption of liquor, are now wearing the cause on their sleeves. Almost literally. They now make trinkets out of liquor bottles seized by agencies in the ‘dry’ state.

The initiative is run by 150 members of Jeevika self-help group. They have so far made 70,000 bangles from two tonnes of liquor bottles at a manufacturing unit set up by the prohibition and excise department. The unit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Sabalpur village in Patna district on November 26.

The plant has the capacity of making 80,000 bangles per day. It has been set up under the supervision of technical experts from Firozabad, which is known as a hub of glass bangles in the country. The centre houses a gas-based furnace with a capacity of two tonnes. This is operated by 10 women who underwent training in Firozabad for the purpose.

The bangles will be sold at the village markets run by Jeevika, at the Patna airport and at handicraft melas. They will also be sold through wholesale and retail traders. Sudha Devi, a Jeevika member, said they hope to earn good profits from the venture. Bihar excise commissioner Dhanji said the department will provide all help.

Jeevika is a part of the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihood Project, run by the state government through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society, an autonomous body under the rural development department.

