Home Nation

Bihar women take liquor ban to a whole new level

The women have so far made 70,000 bangles from two tonnes of liquor bottles at a manufacturing unit set up by the prohibition and excise department.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Women in Bihar, known for launching protests against the illicit sale and consumption of liquor, are now wearing the cause on their sleeves. Almost literally. They now make trinkets out of liquor bottles seized by agencies in the ‘dry’ state.

The initiative is run by 150 members of Jeevika self-help group. They have so far made 70,000 bangles from two tonnes of liquor bottles at a manufacturing unit set up by the prohibition and excise department. The unit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Sabalpur village in Patna district on November 26.

The plant has the capacity of making 80,000 bangles per day. It has been set up under the supervision of technical experts from Firozabad, which is known as a hub of glass bangles in the country. The centre houses a gas-based furnace with a capacity of two tonnes. This is operated by 10 women who underwent training in Firozabad for the purpose. 

The bangles will be sold at the village markets run by Jeevika, at the Patna airport and at handicraft melas. They will also be sold through wholesale and retail traders. Sudha Devi, a Jeevika member, said they hope to earn good profits from the venture. Bihar excise commissioner Dhanji said the department will provide all help.

Jeevika is a part of the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihood Project, run by the state government through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society, an autonomous body under the rural development department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquor ban Bihar Jeevika self-help group
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp