Home Nation

Bypoll in Chhattisgarh: Voting time cut by two hours in Maoist hotbed

The voting will start at 7 am and end at 3 pm in remote areas for the staff posted in remote areas to return safely before sunset.

Published: 05th December 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Bhanupratappur, an assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, will vote in a by-poll due Monday amid tight security. The voting will start at 7 am and end at 3 pm in remote areas for the staff posted in remote areas to return safely before sunset.

Besides, strong security measures have been put in place all across the constituency. The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of sitting Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker Manoj Mandavi on October 16. 

The counting of votes will be on December 8. A chopper has been kept on standby to meet any emergency situation. The sources said that the security personnel in substantial strength from the battalions have been deployed to ensure fair, peaceful and credible polling.

Interestingly in the tribal-dominated Bhanupratappur constituency, women voters (1,00,555) outnumbered men (95,266). During the campaigning though there were no major Covid-19 restrictions enforced but on the polling day the broad guidelines will be followed.

Covid patients will cast their vote during the last hour of the polling schedule. Historically, the voter turnout at Bhanupratappur was 79.26 percent in 2013 assembly elections and 77.25 percent in 2018 polls. Bhanupratappur will witness a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP in another round of poll battle. After the Congress formed the government in December 2018 there were four by-elections so far and the ruling party won in all of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Bhanupratappur Bhanupratappur bypoll
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp