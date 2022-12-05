Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

The 74-year-old RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

Published: 05th December 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 03:08 PM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.

"After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well," he tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.

Serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is out on bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

Prayer congregations were held in several parts of the state for the legendary leader as also his daughter, who has won accolades for her brave decision.

From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity.
At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.

"May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini," said state RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

In her early 40s and married to a Singapore-based software professional, Rohini has been winning accolades for her dedication towards her father and the composure she has shown in the face of her potentially risky decision.

"Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck," she had tweeted with characteristic chirpiness before going under the knife, sharing pictures of herself and her father at the hospital.

