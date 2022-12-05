Home Nation

Pandits targeted again: militants release 56 names

Rubon Saproo president of All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir (AMDEAK) told this newspaper that fear has gripped Pandit employees after the militant threat and warning.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The fear psychosis has gripped the PM package Pandit employees in Jammu and Kashmir after militants issued an online threat to them and released the names of at least 56 Pandit employees along with the places of their posting.

Rubon Saproo president of All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir (AMDEAK) told this newspaper that fear has gripped Pandit employees after the militant threat and warning. The threat to Pandit employees recruited under the PM package was posted online on blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com.

The blog, according to police, is being run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba militants. The militants in the online threat released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees along with their places of postings. “This is but a small list of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who have been provided employment under the PM scheme,” claimed the militants and warned of attacks.

Saproo said release of names of 56 Pandit employees by militants is a matter of serious concern and the government should probe how militants got details of the Pandit employees serving in the Valley.  “The employees named in the list are very scared. Everybody is in fear,” he said adding, “Our fear has increased after the treat”.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'

About 5,000 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package since 2010 and posted in Valley have been on strike and not attending their official duties since May 12, when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsil Office in Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. 
Since then two more Pandits were killed by militants in the Valley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandit Jammu and Kashmir AMDEAK Lashkar-e-Taiba
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp