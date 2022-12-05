Pandits targeted again: militants release 56 names

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The fear psychosis has gripped the PM package Pandit employees in Jammu and Kashmir after militants issued an online threat to them and released the names of at least 56 Pandit employees along with the places of their posting.

Rubon Saproo president of All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir (AMDEAK) told this newspaper that fear has gripped Pandit employees after the militant threat and warning. The threat to Pandit employees recruited under the PM package was posted online on blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com.

The blog, according to police, is being run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba militants. The militants in the online threat released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees along with their places of postings. “This is but a small list of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who have been provided employment under the PM scheme,” claimed the militants and warned of attacks.

Saproo said release of names of 56 Pandit employees by militants is a matter of serious concern and the government should probe how militants got details of the Pandit employees serving in the Valley. “The employees named in the list are very scared. Everybody is in fear,” he said adding, “Our fear has increased after the treat”.

About 5,000 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package since 2010 and posted in Valley have been on strike and not attending their official duties since May 12, when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsil Office in Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Since then two more Pandits were killed by militants in the Valley.

